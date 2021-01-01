Legacy, collaboration and commercial success drive LA28 progress

During this week’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission meeting, legacy, collaboration and commercial success were highlighted as being key to the successful progress of preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games LA28.

At the meeting held virtually on 17 November, the LA28 Organising Committee team presented a summary of their achievements and developments since the last meeting in October 2020, whilst also outlining their priorities for the coming months.

Speaking about this, IOC Coordination Commission Chair Nicole Hoevertsz said: “It’s been very encouraging to see the progress made by LA28, which continues apace. This is a result of strong collaboration with many stakeholders, including the City of Los Angeles, and LA’s existing world-class venues. LA28 has made great progress with the roll-out of the PlayLA youth sports programme and the establishment of its Athletes’ Commission. We must also acknowledge the supporting role LA28 played in onboarding the new hospitality provider (On Location ) for future Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2028.”

She continued: “We must also commend the LA28 team for their astute commercial success. Having signed a multitude of high-level domestic sponsors and licensing agreements to date, the Organising Committee has a solid financial base to deliver the Games. Considering all that’s been achieved by LA28 so far, it gives us great belief in the work we are doing, together, to deliver an unforgettable Games experience in 2028.”

With seven years to go, the Organising Committee is now advancing planning, based on the strong foundations already in place. The LA28 organisers described their Games Plan as capitalising on the use of world-class sporting infrastructure, supported by an expert workforce experienced in delivering global events. Consequently, LA28 is using this opportunity to focus on the human legacy and ensure that the Games leave a lasting positive impact on the community, long after the Games have ended.

LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman said: “We are thrilled to host Games that will benefit Los Angeles for the long term. We’ve built an incredible foundation and are proud of the progress we’ve made. We look forward to continuing to bring innovation and investment to Los Angeles as we create incredible Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Living up to its promise to engage the next generation, LA28 described how the legacy of the Games has already begun. The PlayLA youth sports programme was launched earlier this month, and is made possible by the agreement between LA28 and the IOC, as part of awarding the 2028 Games to Los Angeles, that up to USD 160 million would be invested in local youth sports in the lead-up to the Games.

The Organising Committee highlighted a number of high-profile commercial partnerships agreed over the past 12 months, including with Comcast, Deloitte and Salesforce. This puts LA28 in an excellent position to achieve its sponsorship target of USD 2.5 billion ahead of the Games.

Last year’s brand launch has been key to attracting new partners as part of a wider push by LA28 to engage new and more diverse communities. The team in LA explained that the iconic Olympic and Paralympic emblem, now synonymous with the LA28 Games, will continue to evolve. New designs are expected to be revealed in the coming months. The Organising Committee has grown in size to around 100 staff, led by new CEO Kathy Carter. Promoted from Chief Revenue Officer in September, Carter received words of congratulation from both the IOC President, Thomas Bach, in his opening remarks to the Commission, and Chair Hoevertsz.