Jack Woolley Inspires 400 Children at the Kids Camps

Over the summer 400 children each week get the Olympic experience as they trial a selection of sports that are on the Olympic programme. The Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps, in partnership with Allianz Ireland and Team Ireland allows children to dream big, and provides opportunities for them to experience sports that they ordinarily may not access.

For the finale event of week one, the attendees were in for a treat, with Jack Woolley and his training partner Leroy Dilandu popped in for the finale where they said a few words to the children and their parents, offered some advice, and tips, and spent time talking to the future stars.

More information on how to register for the camps here

