Wexford's Harry Allen wins bronze medal at U21 European Show Jumping Championships - Tipp's Max Wachman fifth

A magnificent performance from Ireland's Harry Allen and The Irish Sport Horse Over Lux, has seen them claim the U21 (Young Rider) bronze medal following today's individual final at the FEI European Show Jumping Championships in Oliva, Spain.



Allen had been lying in eighth place overnight heading into today's final two rounds, before two brilliant clears saw him rise to third place on the podium and collect the bronze medal on a final score of just 7.42 penalties over four rounds. The gold medal went to Belgium's Thibeau Spits and Classic Touch DH with a score of 2.9 as the only combination not to knock a pole all week. Silver went to another Belgian rider, Thibault Philippaerts, with Derby de Riverland on 6.66 pens.





Mac Wachman and Quintini (Photo; Boss Mare Media)



Tipperary's Max Wachman and Quintini also took fifth place for Ireland following an excellent final round clear to complete on a score of 10.54.



Speaking to Horse Sport Ireland afterwards, the 2022 European bronze medal winner Harry Allen said:



"I'm absolutely delighted. My horse (Over Lux (ISH) was brilliant, this was only my fourth show with him. He is an amazing horse - just brilliant. I knew the course builder was going to build really difficult today and I probably needed to jump double clear to have a chance at a medal but my horse was fighting so hard for me and really trying and it made my job easy to ride him."



Allen's latest bronze medal win brings his European medal haul to a total of five, including double gold at pony level in 2017.



Irish Youth Show Jumping team manager James Kernan, who also saw his Irish U18 (Junior) team win the European bronze medal this week, said:



"It was a fantastic performance from Harry Allen and I am really pleased for him. He only has this horse six weeks so to come here in that space of time and win a medal is some achievement. Max Wachman also had a superb Championships to finish in the top five. It has been a great championships overall and I want to thank everyone at Horse Sport Ireland, the parents, grooms, support staff and of course our fantastic sponsors for all their support."



Horse Sport Ireland CEO Denis Duggan added:



"Huge congratulations to Harry Allen on a brilliant bronze medal win with his Irish Sport Horse and to the breeder of Over Lux Padraic Egan from Co Mayo. This was a hugely impressive performance from Harry to finish third and also from Max Wachman to finish in the top five in Europe. Congratulations to James Kernan and all his teams who represented us so well at these Championships over the last week and a special thanks our team sponsors GAIN and team suppliers, TRM, Dubarry of Ireland, Flex-On Ireland, Berney Bros Saddlery and Horseware."







Full results from the 2022 FEI Youth European Jumping Championships

https://online.equipe.com/en/competitions/49317



BREEDING

Over Lux (ISH) - 2012 gelding by Lux Z (HANN) out of Thornfield Camille (ISH) [TIH] by Cruising (ISH) [TIH]. Breeder: Padraic Egan, Co Mayo. Owner Denblue & Sandra Duffy.