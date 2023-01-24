JOB OPPORTUNITY: TWO NEW TEAM IRELAND ROLES

OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND SEEKS NEW TEAM MEMBERS AHEAD OF PARIS 2024

TEAM IRELAND MARKETING AND SPONSORSHIP MANAGER AND SPORT SERVICES MANAGER ROLES ADVERTISED

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today opened a recruitment process for two new positions within its team.

The two positions, Sport Services Manager, and Marketing and Sponsorship Manager will contribute to the growth of Team Ireland and its footprint at a unique time – covering our centenary year and a Games in Paris 2024, with a strong group of athletes supported by a great portfolio of sponsors.

Speaking today, Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO, Peter Sherrard said,

“Today we have two opportunities to become part of a dynamic and exciting team as we gear up for a 2023 marked by four Games events including European Games in June. This builds into 2024 when Team Ireland has a unique opportunity to capitalise on the first Summer Olympic Games in Europe in 12 years and the centenary of Ireland’s first ever Games participation at Paris 1924. Successful candidates will be supporting an exceptional, diverse, and committed group of athletes who represent the very best of Ireland. If you have the talent and the ambition to be part of our team, we want to hear from you.”

A summary of the qualities being sought are listed below. For full details on how to apply, click on the link following each role:

Sport Services Manager - The Person (CLICK HERE FOR MORE)

Excels in delivering elite athlete support and coordinating multi-disciplinary support teams in a complex and fast-moving environment.

Experience of managing training camp environments for elite athletes.

Strong project management skills and ability to meet complex, multi-sport needs on time.

Proven experience of kit procurement and distribution.

Strong attention to detail.

Team player with ability to manage suppliers and to work closely with athletes, coaches, and sport science support staff.

Marketing and Sponsorship Manager – The Person (CLICK HERE FOR MORE)

Project focussed Marketing and Brand specialist who can support multidisciplinary team across Commercial, Marketing and Communications domains.

Demonstrated ability to manage complex projects from concept to execution and fulfilment.

Proven ability to leverage stakeholder touch-points to enhance reputation and brand positioning of a multi-faceted organisation.

Ability to amplify and add value to Sponsor activations.

Ability to write well, to develop planning and strategy documents and to contribute to sponsor led Marketing and PR activities.

People person with strong focus on delivery timings and attention to detail.

Applications for both positions close on the 10 February 2023, with applicants invited to send their cover letters, CV and supporting documents to careers@olympicsport.ie.