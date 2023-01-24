TEAM IRELAND ALPINE SKIERS SET FOR ITALIAN EYOF CHALLENGE AFTER TEAM DAY WITH RHYS MCCLENAGHAN

Link to photos from Team Day HERE

19 January 2023 Two Team Ireland athletes prepare to begin their Olympic journey this week, at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Italy. Wicklow born Eábha McKenna, and Ethan Bouchard, with roots in Skibbereen and Bantry, are set to compete in Alpine Skiing in the northern Italian territory of Friuli Venezia Giulia, in a town called Tarvisio. The competition runs from the 21-28 January, with the Irish athletes competing in the Slalom, Giant Slalom and Super-G events. The event will be streamed on https://eoctv.org/live/.

The EYOF is a multi-sport competition that takes place every two years. Run by the European Olympic Committees (EOC), it is an important step in the development of athletes who may be targeting senior events. For the winter athletes it is a key part of the pathway for athletes who are working with winter National Federations, and both McKenna and Bouchard work closely with the Snowsports Association of Ireland.

19 January 2023; Team Ireland’s chef de mission Nancy Chillingworth with Alpine Skiers Ethan Bouchard and Eábha McKenna pictured at the official team day for the European Youth Olympic Festival which takes place in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy, from the 21-28 January. The Olympic Federation of Ireland has two athletes competing in the multi-sport event that is run by the European Olympic Committees every two years. The EYOF replicates the senior Olympic Games with a focus on providing valuable learning experience young athletes. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Speaking ahead of the event, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for EYOF Friuli Venezia Giulia, Nancy Chillingworth, said,

“The athletes are flying out this week to Italy, ahead of this Saturday’s Opening Ceremony which will take place in Trieste. The snow conditions are challenging, which means that we need flexibility in planning. However, this is still all part of the learning for these athletes as they start on their journey as elite athletes. In sport, building resilience and adapting to challenges is all part of that high performance journey for them. It was great for the athletes to hear from Tokyo Olympian and World Champion Rhys McClenaghan yesterday about the importance on finding the balance between soaking up the experience, and focusing on their own performance.”

McClenaghan previously competed in the EYOF in Tbilisi in 2015, and shared his journey with the athletes at the team day, which the parents also attended. The gymnastics World Champion shared tips and advice with the young athletes, highlighting to them the relevance of the EYOF in an athlete’s overall journey,

“I feel like the main learning points that I was trying to get across to the athletes was just enjoy the experience as a whole. Learn the ropes of a multi-sport event like this, and become familiar with it. Because when they go to the Winter Olympic Games, they’ll be a lot more familiar with them, and they will be a lot less surprises. I feel like that is the main thing that I took from the EYOF experience, was the familiarity when I went to the Olympic Games.”

TEAM IRELAND EYOF SCHEDULE:

Saturday 21 January: 17:00 Ireland 18:00 Italy Opening Ceremony Monday 23 January: 09:30 – 12:00 (IRL) 10:30 – 13:00 (ITL) Super–G (Boys) Tuesday 24 January: 09:30 – 12:00 (IRL) 10:30 – 13:00 (ITL) Super–G (Girls) Wednesday 25 January: 08:30 – Run 1 (IRL)11:30 – Run 2 (IRL) 09:30 – Run 1 (ITL)12:30 – Run 2 (ITL) Giant Slalom (Boys) Thursday 26 January: 08:30 – Run 1 (IRL)11:30 – Run 2 (IRL) 09:30 – Run 1 (ITL)12:30 – Run 2 (ITL) Giant Slalom (Girls) Friday 27 January: 08:30 – Run 1 (IRL)11:30 – Run 2 (IRL) 09:30 – Run 1 (ITL)12:30 – Run 2 (ITL) Slalom (Boys) Saturday 28 January: 08:30 – Run 1 (IRL)11:30 – Run 2 (IRL)16:00 – 17:30 (IRL) 09:30 – Run 1 (ITL)12:30 – Run 2 (ITL)17:00 – 18:30 (ITL) Slalom (Girls) Closing Ceremony

This is the first of four events for Team Ireland this year, with Team Ireland also set to field athletes in the European Games in Krakow, Poland in June, the Summer EYOF in Maribor, Slovenia in July and in the World Beach Games in Bali in August.