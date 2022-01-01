KELLIE HARRINGTON AMONG FIVE IRISH WOMEN THROUGH TO THE FINAL OF EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS ON A HISTORIC DAY

Five Irish boxers Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, Tina Desmond and Caitlin Fryers and Aoife O'Rourke are through to tomorrow’s gold medal contests at the European Elite women’s championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Earlier, there was disappointment for Tokyo Olympian and Commonwealth Games featherweight champion Michaela Walsh, who lost on a split decision to her long-time nemesis Irma Testa from Italy. Walsh brings home a bronze medal and she now knows she is within touching distance of finally getting the better of the Italian.

In the first fight of the opening session of semi-finals, Westport’s Shannon Sweeney was beaten on a unanimous 5-0 verdict by veteran Bulgarian Sevda Asenova in the 48kg semi-final. With Sweeney making it to the semi-final she was always guaranteed a bronze medal regardless of the outcome.

Fryers and Anakhanim Ismayilov began their semi in the light-flyweight division in tentative fashion, but the Belfast boxer upped the tempo in the second round as her Azeri opponent took a number of punishing shots. Fryers, 22, closed out a unanimous victory as she progressed to a showdown with world champion Buse Naz Cakıroglu of Turkey.

Broadhurst gave another commanding performance in this afternoon’s semi-final to secure a unanimous 5-0 win over Croatia’s Sara Beram. The victory keeps the Dundalk southpaw on course to compete a hat-trick of World, Commonwealth Games and European championship gold medals win in 2022.

Cork-born Tina Desmond, who is a serving member of the Garda, has been in great form throughout these European Boxing Championships., She gave an assured performance in today’s semi-final against Italian Melissa Gemini. Desmond will be seeking gold in tomorrow's final.

Harrington faced Donjeta Sadiku of Kosevo in the lightweight division. Harrington controlled the first two rounds well, increasing the tempo in the second round breaking Sadiku's defence and landing several combinations. Chasing the fight, Sadiku came out in swinging in the third, landing a few early exchanges in the opening minute. This spurred an impressive response from Harrington, who controlled the remainder of the round ensuring she was victorious in the hunt for the gold medal.

European title holder Aoife O’Rourke was the last Irish boxer to fight in her semi-final this evening against Love Holgersson, Sweden. O'Rourke's fitness showed and she ensured victory to make it into the fight for gold tomorrow.