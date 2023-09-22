LET’S MOVE IOC STREET CHALLENGE

By /

An open and accessible global digital contest for urban sports enthusiasts (breaking, BMX Freestyle, Skateboarding)

Show us your moves in a 30-second video for a chance to win an exclusive Olympic experience: a VIP trip to see the best of the best compete for their place at Paris 2024.

Competition starts on the 23rd of September

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE INFORMATION

Scroll to Top