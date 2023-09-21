Spotlight on…. Catherine Tiernan

This month Commercial Director for #TeamIreland, Catherine Tiernan was interviewed by the team at the ESA (European Sponsorship Association) to talk about the commercial strategy taken by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

“Very simply, we seek sponsors and partners who align with our values and mission to support Ireland’s finest athletes and, in turn, we create unique and meaningful connections for them throughout our athletes’ journeys, from grassroots to the biggest sporting stage of all.”

READ THE INTERVIEW HERE

Since joining the OFI in 2018, Tiernan has held the role of Commercial Director, and under her management there has been an increased revenue through sponsorship and partnerships. Tiernan hasa vast amount of experience within the sponsorship industry, having previously owned her own mobile phone company creating a nationwide network of 26 telecommunication stores employing 120 staff which were subsequently acquired by O2. In 1996 Catherine won young Businesswoman of the year. She then went on to work in the area of Commercial Sponsorships, National /International contract negotiations and strategic planning. Over 30 years’ experience serving the Corporate sector including working with O2, the GAA, the FAI, the European Tour and IRFU.