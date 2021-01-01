Make a Difference Athlete Support Scheme

The Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission, has established a support scheme to provide financial support to coaches, training partners, or other sport science service providers, where a clearly defined ‘make a difference’ benefit can be shown for athletes who are targeting qualification for the Paris 2024 or the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games. Applications will be made by athletes directly and will be enhanced where an application is made with a supporting letter from the relevant performance director.

Funding will be available of up to €10,000 per athlete application to assist with costs within the daily performance environment. A total amount of €65,000 will be distributed directly to athletes through this scheme. The scheme is designed to support athletes by supporting those who can directly impact on Olympic performance at these events, including coaches, sparring or training partners and sport science service providers.

Download and apply with the document below. All relevant details on how to submit applications are included.