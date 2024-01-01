Volunteering Opportunity with Team Ireland in Paris 2024

Between 26 July and 11 August 2024, Team Ireland will be competing at the Paris Olympic Games. Applications are now open for two volunteers to be directly appointed to Team Ireland for the duration of the Games, and who will be based with the team in Paris throughout the Olympic Games in 2024.

The successful volunteer applicants will provide Team Ireland athletes and staff with administrative, linguistic and operational support during the Games, as well as a number of occasions in the lead into the Games. Paris 2024 will be a special centenary celebration for the Irish team; Team Ireland first competed in the Olympics in 1924, a Games which was also hosted by Paris.

APPLY HERE

The deadline to be considered for the role of a Team Ireland specific assistant (NOC Assistant) is the 16th January 2023, with interviews taking place on the week commencing 23rd January 2023. These volunteers will also be part of the wider volunteer network operated by Paris 2024 organising committee.

Speaking about the opportunity, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024, Gavin Noble, said,

“This is a really unique opportunity for individuals to be at the heart of Team Ireland during what will be a really special games. At the Olympics, the NOC (National Olympic Committees) Assistants are very much part of the team, and spend the days in the Olympic Village, assisting our staff and team across a range of areas. This is ideally suited to individuals who have a good understanding of sport and the athlete needs, who have a element of fluency in French, organised, personable, work well under pressure, and who are interested in exploring an opportunity to work in a fast moving sport environment.”

More generally there will be plenty of volunteering opportunities for the Paris Olympic Games, details of which will be revealed separately by Paris 2024, when they open their Volunteer Portal in March 2023. In order for the Olympic Games to run, the organising committee will be recruiting 45,000 volunteers to assist across a host of areas.