Nadia Powers to new Irish Indoor Record in Vienna

Last weekend the 2019 European U-23 bronze medallist Nadia Power set a new Irish Indoor record in finishing second at the Vienna Indoor International Meeting last Saturday (Jan 30th).

Power, bravely went with the strong early pace and hung on well to finish second in 2 minutes 2.44 seconds - a time which was more than three seconds faster than her previous best for the distance indoors.

Power is a qualified athlete for the European Indoor Championships in Poland in five weeks time.

Ciara Neville was another Irish woman in flying form in Vienna as she equalled her lifetime best indoors of 7.30 seconds to decisively win the 60m sprint in her first race in 11 months, while Sarah Lavin posted a personal best of 8.24 for fourth place in the 60m hurdles.

Dean Adams tied for 7th place in the 60m, clocking 6.85 seconds, while Marcus Lawler was 11th having posted a time of 6.88.