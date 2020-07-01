SILVER FOR DOYLE IN IBSF NORTH AMERICAN CUP

SILVER MEDAL FOR BRENDAN DOYLE IN THE SKELETON AT THE IBSF NORTH AMERICAN CUP

Podium finish in Park City for #TeamIreland legend and #Beijing2022 hopeful Brendan Doyle. Brendan has to travel to get actual skeleton experience, and when he gets an opportunity to compete, this is what happens:

IBSF North American Cup in #ParkCity:

Men's #Skeleton #3:

🥇 John Daly (USA)

🥈 Brendan Doyle (IRL) +0.55

🥉 Blake Enzie (CAN) +1.02

Full Results: https://www.ibsf.org/en/component/events/event/501508

  • SPONSORS

  • PARTNERS

  • SUPPLIERS

© 2020 Olympic Federation of Ireland.
Registered in Dublin No. 82262.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram