OFI AGM 2023

OLYMPIC FEDERATION OF IRELAND WELCOMES BASEBALL AS A NEW MEMBER

GENDER EQUALITY STRATEGY UNVEILED AND NEW OFFICE OPENING

The Olympic Federation of Ireland this evening, held an Annual General Meeting of its members at the Conference Centre on the Sport Ireland Campus. The AGM followed the official opening of the new OFI office in a purpose-built building that also will house an athlete relaxation area.

At the AGM, Baseball Ireland was officially approved as a new Associate member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland. Baseball was a sport on the Tokyo Olympics, with a hope of also featuring on the LA Olympic Programme.

The AGM also heard from Chair of the Gender Equality Commission, Lochlann Walsh, who unveiled the Gender Equality strategy. The strategic plan spans 2023 – 2025, and focuses on striving towards increased gender-balanced visibility in sport, better balance in the high-performance coaches network, a need for OFI to lead by example, with research and data underpinning all activities. Walsh emphasised the specific need to address the area of imbalance in high-performance coaching, highlighting that the commission will be embarking on a piece of research into this area in the coming weeks.

CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Peter Sherrard highlighted the growing team in the organisation, with a three-fold growth since 2018. This was a timely announcement on the day that the office moved into the new building on the Sport Ireland Campus, which was officially opened by Minister for Sport and Physical Education, Thomas Byrne TD.

Speaking at the opening of the official offices, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane acknowledged the growing team, and the close working relationship between the OFI and Sport Ireland,

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Minister Thomas Byrne and the Department for their support for our longer-term plans, their commitment to Irish sport and to the development of the Campus as a world-class high-performance and community sports venue. I also thank John Foley, Una May, Paul McDermott and Tony Lawless at Sport Ireland and many others with their team at Sport Ireland for their assistance in making today possible and for the provision of this beautiful office space.”

The Annual Report for 2022 can be downloaded HERE. The Gender Equality Strategy can be downloaded HERE.