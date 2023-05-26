Team Ireland Fencers Named for Krakow 2023

Four Team Ireland Fencers set for European Games Debut

Fencing Ireland represented in Sabre and Epee events at Krakow 2023

Four Team Ireland fencers have been named by the Olympic Federation of Ireland to compete at the European Games in Krakow. This is a European Games debut for Irish fencers, in the sport that also featured on the 2015 European Games programme in Baku. Competition takes place in the Tauron Arena in Krakow and Irish competition runs from the 25 – 28 of June. The European Games is a multi-sport event run by the European Olympic Committees, with Team Ireland competition expected in seventeen sports. Approximately 120 athletes will be participating in the event, serving as an Olympic qualifier for many sports.

The four-person fencing team will see athletes competing in the Men’s Individual Sabre, the Men’s Sabre Team, and the Men’s Individual Epee events. Competition in these events begins with a group round in which 6-7 players fight to five hits. The maximum fighting time is 3 minutes, and this is followed by direct elimination rounds.

TEAM IRELAND FENCING ATHLETES:

Jadryn Dick (Belfast/Australia) Men’s Individual Sabre

Michael Jacob (Dublin/UK) Men’s Sabre Team

Michalis Kirimlidis (Cork) Men’s Individual Sabre, Men’s Sabre Team

Giacomo Patrick Pietrobelli (Sligo/Bergamo, Italy) Men’s Epee Individual

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Krakow 2023, Gavin Noble said,

“It’s great to see Team Ireland fencers competing at this event, an event in which Ireland has historically enjoyed strong Olympic participation. We are looking forward to supporting the athletes and their support team.”

Chair of Fencing Ireland, Nuala McGarrity, who is also Treasurer of the European Fencing Confederation said:

“Fencing at the European Games is an important step for out athletes, where they get to experience a multi-sport event for the first time. It also offers an opportunity for them to compete with the best fencers in Europe.”

This is the latest team announcement for the European Games from Team Ireland, in the event that will see Irish athletes compete across seventeen sports, already Team Ireland athletes have been named in Kickboxing, Taekwondo, Badminton and Triathlon. More team announcements will follow over the coming weeks.

More about the athletes:

JADRYN DICK – Men’s Sabre Individual & Team

Born in Australia, the son of an Irish immigrant from Anderson, Belfast, Jadryn has been fencing for 20 years and has competed on the world stage for 10 of those. Having lived in 3 different countries to follow his sporting dreams, Jadryn has competed at World and Zonal Championships as well as Fencing World Cups on all continents.

MICHAEL JACOB – Men’s Sabre Team

Having medalled domestically for several seasons Michael had to take a break from his training to have back surgery. Since returning he has been on the international circuit, achieving several results to qualify for his first European Games. Michael’s grandmother came from Dublin and he lives in the UK.

MICHALIS KIRIMLIDIS – Men’s Sabre Individual & Team

Michalis started fencing in UCC fencing club in Cork at men’s foil. A swap to Mens Sabre in 2014 brought a first national title within 18 months. Multiple titles have followed every season since. Michalis has represented Ireland at 4 World Championships and 5 European championships, though this is his first European Games.

GIACOMO PATRICK PIETROBELLI – Men’s Epee Individual

Giacomo Patrick, born in Bergamo Italy, to Italian-Irish parents, started fencing at five years old.

He trains in Italy in the historical “Società del Giardino” club in Milan with champions from all over the world. Last season he was 3rd in the U17 European ranking, He is Junior and Senior National Champion. This season although still a Junior, having competed at Junior Europeans and Worlds, he has now progressed to the Senior circuit. Giacomo’s grandmother’s family came from Sligo.