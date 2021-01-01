OFI Athletes' Commission Feature in EOC Discussion on Best Practice for Athletes' Commission

Today the CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, Peter Sherrard, presented the case study of the OFI Athletes' Commission at a discussion on best practice at the EOC Seminar in Slovakia.

Since the formation of the current OFI Athletes' Commission in 2017, they have tackled items such as Clean Sport, Hate Speech and hosted the EOC Athletes' Forum in 2019. They have also ensured the athlete voice is embedded in all areas of operation within the OFI, with the commission members sitting on many steering groups across sport, and hosted an inspiring event for the athletes targeting Olympic qualification at what was the halfway point in the Olympic cycle.