OFI FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT

The Olympic Federation of Ireland today announced details of its 2023 discretionary funding packages to National Federations. A pot of €205,000 has been allocated to projects across seventeen sports, an amount that is in addition to the €115,000 Make a Difference Athlete’s Fund that was distributed to athletes last week. This brings to over one million euros that the OFI has paid through the discretionary funding pot to Irish sport performance programmes since it was established in 2018.

