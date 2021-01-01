RECIPIENTS OF OFI MAKE A DIFFERENCE FUND

ADDITIONAL FUNDS ADDED WITH €115,000 DISTRIBUTED ACROSS 16 SPORTS

Following an overwhelming response in applications to the Make a Difference athlete fund that was announced by the OFI Athletes’ Commission earlier this year, the Olympic Federation of Ireland has channelled an additional €50,000 directly to athletes. Athletes across sixteen sports were awarded a total amount of €115,000 to support their performance. The proceeds of the fund were partially raised by the Make a Difference Golf Day that took place in October 2022.

Athletes targeting both the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024 and the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina 2026 will benefit from the fund which will support applications detailing projects from training camps to specialist coaches.

Chair of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission, Shane O’Connor welcomed the increased amount saying,

“There are a huge number of athletes across a huge number of sports vying for Olympic qualification across the sports. The quality and depth of applications received were very impressive and highlighted that a little extra support to the athletes can really make a huge difference. We are happy as an Athletes' Commission to be able to support this fund, with the backing of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, and the Make a Difference golf fundraiser.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 and 2012 Olympian, Gavin Noble, added,

“I know first-hand the huge personal commitment it takes from an athlete to succeed, both emotionally and financially. The strength and depth of applications that were received demonstrated how supporting tangible projects can make a huge difference in the athletes’ lives, and ultimately their performance. We are very happy to support a range of initiatives, from additional specialist coaching to supporting an individual coach’s travel to events or to fund the addition of a training partner to add depth to a training environment. We are looking forward to showcasing some of these stories in the coming months."

PARIS 2024 MAKE A DIFFERENCE FUND RECIPIENTS - €93,000

SportAthlete nameAmount
BoxingGráinne Walsh7000
AthleticsKate O'Connor6000
RowingGary O'Donovan5000
SwimmingDaniel Wiffen5000
BadmintonJoshua Magee & Paul Reynolds5000
AthleticsRoisin Flanagan4000
AthleticsSophie Becker4000
RowingDaire Lynch4000
RowingRonan Byrne4000
AthleticsDavid Kenny3000
AthleticsKate Veale3000
AthleticsMolly Scott3000
AthleticsNadia Power3000
CyclingRyan Henderson3000
SailingFinn Lynch3000
SailingRobert Dickson & Sean Waddilove3000
SailingSeafra Guilfoyle & Johnny Durcan3000
Shooting/Clay TargetAoife Gormally3000
SurfingGearoid McDaid3000
SwimmingDarragh Greene3000
SwimmingEllen Walshe3000
SwimmingNathan Wiffen3000
TriathlonJames Edgar3000
TriathlonRussell White3000
WeightliftingTham Nguyen3000
SwimmingMax McCusker1000

MILANO CORTINA 2026 MAKE A DIFFERENCE FUND RECIPIENTS - €22,000

SportAthlete nameAmount
SnowsportsThomas Maloney Westgaard7000
Bobsleigh/SkeletonBrendan Doyle3000
LugeElsa Desmond3000
Ice SkatingLiam O'Brien3000
SnowsportsEabha McKenna3000
SnowsportsCormac Comerford3000

