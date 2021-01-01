RECIPIENTS OF OFI MAKE A DIFFERENCE FUND

ADDITIONAL FUNDS ADDED WITH €115,000 DISTRIBUTED ACROSS 16 SPORTS

Following an overwhelming response in applications to the Make a Difference athlete fund that was announced by the OFI Athletes’ Commission earlier this year, the Olympic Federation of Ireland has channelled an additional €50,000 directly to athletes. Athletes across sixteen sports were awarded a total amount of €115,000 to support their performance. The proceeds of the fund were partially raised by the Make a Difference Golf Day that took place in October 2022.

Athletes targeting both the Summer Olympics in Paris 2024 and the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina 2026 will benefit from the fund which will support applications detailing projects from training camps to specialist coaches.

Chair of the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athletes’ Commission, Shane O’Connor welcomed the increased amount saying,

“There are a huge number of athletes across a huge number of sports vying for Olympic qualification across the sports. The quality and depth of applications received were very impressive and highlighted that a little extra support to the athletes can really make a huge difference. We are happy as an Athletes' Commission to be able to support this fund, with the backing of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, and the Make a Difference golf fundraiser.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Paris 2024 and 2012 Olympian, Gavin Noble, added,

“I know first-hand the huge personal commitment it takes from an athlete to succeed, both emotionally and financially. The strength and depth of applications that were received demonstrated how supporting tangible projects can make a huge difference in the athletes’ lives, and ultimately their performance. We are very happy to support a range of initiatives, from additional specialist coaching to supporting an individual coach’s travel to events or to fund the addition of a training partner to add depth to a training environment. We are looking forward to showcasing some of these stories in the coming months."

PARIS 2024 MAKE A DIFFERENCE FUND RECIPIENTS - €93,000

Sport Athlete name Amount Boxing Gráinne Walsh 7000 Athletics Kate O'Connor 6000 Rowing Gary O'Donovan 5000 Swimming Daniel Wiffen 5000 Badminton Joshua Magee & Paul Reynolds 5000 Athletics Roisin Flanagan 4000 Athletics Sophie Becker 4000 Rowing Daire Lynch 4000 Rowing Ronan Byrne 4000 Athletics David Kenny 3000 Athletics Kate Veale 3000 Athletics Molly Scott 3000 Athletics Nadia Power 3000 Cycling Ryan Henderson 3000 Sailing Finn Lynch 3000 Sailing Robert Dickson & Sean Waddilove 3000 Sailing Seafra Guilfoyle & Johnny Durcan 3000 Shooting/Clay Target Aoife Gormally 3000 Surfing Gearoid McDaid 3000 Swimming Darragh Greene 3000 Swimming Ellen Walshe 3000 Swimming Nathan Wiffen 3000 Triathlon James Edgar 3000 Triathlon Russell White 3000 Weightlifting Tham Nguyen 3000 Swimming Max McCusker 1000

MILANO CORTINA 2026 MAKE A DIFFERENCE FUND RECIPIENTS - €22,000