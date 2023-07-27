Paris 2024 | One Year to Go

Wednesday, July 26th, marked one year to go until the Olympic Games in Paris, a year which will mark one hundred years of Team Ireland competing at the Games. Since we first stepped into the Olympic stadium in Paris in 1924, to where we are now, hundreds of athletes have represented our nation with pride. Next year will be our centenary, back where it all began, in Paris 2024.

99 years down, one year to go.

Team Ireland, One Year to Go

How the Olympic world is celebrating

Marking the day, Paris 2024 revealed the Olympic torch, as well as official celebration sites across the city. They also unveiled the official OMEGA countdown clock. Paris 2024, a games wide open.

How Team Ireland is shaping up

Since Paris 1924, thirty-eight Olympic medals have been won by Irish athletes, including three in the arts and literature categories. For many sports, Olympic qualification for Paris 2024 is well underway, with Olympic qualification already secured for Ireland in Equestrian, Rugby, Boxing, Athletics and Swimming; 43 athlete spots secured.

Over the coming weeks all eyes will be on Irish athletes who will be chasing Paris spots in the following events:

23 – 30 July: Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatic Championships (Japan)

23 – 30 July: EuroHockey Championship II (Ireland)

3 – 13 August: UCI Cycling World Championships (Glasgow)

8 – 20 August: Allianz World Sailing Championships (The Hague)

19 – 27 August: 2023 World Athletics Championships (Budapest),

21 – 27 August: World Badminton Championships (Copenhagen)

23 – 27 August: Canoe Sprint World Championships (Duisberg, Germany)

Rhasidat Adeleke is one Irish athlete who has been busy achieving Olympic qualification times (200m and 400m) over the past few weeks, watch her interview with RTÉ.

How Our Sponsors and Partners are Celebrating One Year to Go

Permanent TSB

All European Games medallists were invited to a celebration in Dublin by title sponsors of Team Ireland, Permanent TSB this week. At the event Tokyo Olympian Sarah Lavin was presented with her bronze medal, by CEO of Permanent TSB, Eamon Crowley, and the achievements of Team Ireland in Krakow were recognised. READ MORE HERE

Together with Brick Films, they gave us a glimpse of some of the athletes they are tracking to Paris:

Allianz

Our Partners Allianz, celebrated one Year to Go with their ambassador, Rhasidat Adeleke. On their Instagram page they have been sharing insights as part of their ‘write your own story’ series.

Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps in association with Allianz and Team Ireland

Inspiring the next generation through the Sport Ireland Campus Kids Camps in partnership with Allianz and Team Ireland, the kids were able to get involved to celebrate 100 years of Team Ireland

Flogas

Celebrating One Year to Go, Flogas partnered with Olympian David Gillick, highlighting their focus on providing energy for everyone, and support for Team Ireland on the path to Paris 2024.

Deloitte

Deloitte, partner of Team Ireland, celebrated One Year to Go by highlighting some of the traits of Olympic athletes, focusing on some of the elite athletes who also work in Deloitte, such as international rower, Zoe Hyde.