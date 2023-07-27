Sarah Lavin Finally Receives European Games Medal

Permanent TSB and Team Ireland Celebrate European Games Success and marks 365 Days Until Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Permanent TSB Ambassador Sarah Lavin Finally Receives European Games Bronze Medal

The countdown is now on to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with just 365 days until the opening ceremony. Permanent TSB, proud title sponsor of Team Ireland, together with the Olympic Federation of Ireland, today celebrated the huge success of Team Ireland at the recent European Games and athletes who received their Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifications while competing in Poland.

With 365 days to go to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Permanent TSB hosted a special presentation by Permanent TSB CEO Eamonn Crowley for all European 2023 Games medallists and their families. For Team Ireland, the European Games saw thirteen days of competition with 121 Irish athletes compete across 17 sports. The hard work and dedication saw a total of 13 medals being won by Irish athletes, including 4 gold medals, 4 silver medals and 5 bronze medals as well as several Paris 2024 games qualification spots. Team Ireland enjoyed success across rugby, boxing, kickboxing, athletics and taekwondo.

A special presentation was made to Sarah Lavin today as she officially received her medal from Permanent TSB CEO, Eamonn Crowley. Limerick’s Lavin secured a bronze medal at the European Games in the 100m Hurdles, last month. Due to the format of the Games, she was unable to officially receive her medal at the event in Poland, which saw different divisions competing across several days. The announcement that she had secured bronze by just 0.001 of a second was made to Lavin, only after she had returned home to Ireland, and following the results of competition in divisions one and two.

Speaking after official receiving her medal, 100m Hurdles Euro medallist Sarah Lavin said “I am absolutely thrilled and honoured to be here today with my fellow athletes to officially receive my European Medal. The journey so far has been incredible and wouldn’t be possible, if it was not for our incredible sponsors like Permanent TSB supporting both me and the whole Team Ireland on our journey to Paris 2024, in addition to my coaches, family and friends.”

Also speaking at the event, Coach Noelle Morrissey said, “I am absolutely delighted for Sarah, she has worked so hard over the last few months, and it is no surprise to watch her break her personal best and achieve the qualification time for the Paris 2024 Games. This now means we can put all over focus into the countdown to the Paris 2024 Games rather than chasing other qualification times.”

Chief Executive Officer of Permanent TSB, Eamonn Crowley said “As official sponsor to Team Ireland, we are extremely proud to celebrate our athletes success at the European Games in Poland and to support them on their journey as the Paris 2024 Games approach. The resilience and strength that all our Team Ireland athletes have shown in their commitment and dedication to Team Ireland is incredible. We are so pleased to be here today to celebrate this magnificent occasion with them and their families. We wish them all the best on their journey to Paris and will be supporting them every step of the way from all our branch communities across Ireland.”