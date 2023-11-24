PARIS 2024 ROAD CYCLING QUOTA PLACES CONFIRMED FOR TEAM IRELAND

The UCI has confirmed that three Team Ireland riders will compete in the road racing events at the Olympic Games in Paris next summer. Team Ireland will have two cyclists in the Men’s Road Race, one of whom will also compete in the Time Trial, and for the first time in 24 years, Ireland will field a cyclist in the Women’s Road Race. These allocations were distributed based on Nation Rankings at the end of September and demonstrate the strength and depth of talent in the Irish high-performance cycling community. Selection for the quota spots for athletes will take place later next year.

Cycling at the Paris Olympics promises to be a spectacle with the start and finish of the road races taking place in the Trocadero, in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. In line with the ‘Games Wide Open’ theme of the games, the entire course, aside from the start/finish area, will have free access for spectators. The Time Trial also runs through Paris City, finishing at the spectacular Pont Alexandre III.

Men’s Time Trial – Saturday 27 th July 2024, 16:30 – 18:00, 32.4km with 150m ascent.

Saturday 27 July 2024, 16:30 – 18:00, 32.4km with 150m ascent. Men’s Road Race – Saturday 3 rd August 2024, 11:00 – 18:15, 273km, 2,800m ascent

Saturday 3 August 2024, 11:00 – 18:15, 273km, 2,800m ascent Women’s Road Race – Sunday 4th August 2024, 14:00 – 18:45, 158km, 1,700m ascent

The qualification process for track cycling is still ongoing, with Ireland’s Women’s Team Pursuit aiming for one of the coveted quota spots next year.