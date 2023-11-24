Irish Squash Names Team for World Championships

Ireland will be represented by a strong team comprising an exciting mix of youth and experience at the 2023 WSF Men’s World Team Championships in Tauranga, New Zealand, from December 11th to 17th. Sam Buckley, Sean Conroy, Oisin Logan, and Michael Creaven have gained selection and look forward to testing themselves against the world’s top-ranked players and squash nations. Alex Smith has been selected as a non-traveling reserve player.

The players have represented Ireland with distinction at both junior and senior levels on many occasions. The Senior Men’s Team will travel full of confidence after securing a silver medal at the 2023 European Team Championships, earning promotion to the top division in Europe. Team Ireland will now aim to recreate their continental success on a global stage, competing against the powerhouses of World Squash, with around 100 of the world’s best players set to feature.

On the back of the exciting news that squash has secured its place in the LA 2028 Olympics, this competition is a wonderful opportunity for the players to test themselves on the global stage.

The Senior Men’s Team competing in the 2023 WSF World Team Championships is sponsored by Cassidy Travel, one of Ireland’s leading travel agents that books over 60,000 holidays every year to destinations all around the world. UPMC Sports Surgery Clinic has come on board as an Official Supporter of the team. The team continues their fundraising efforts with an opportunity to contribute through a raffle being hosted by Sutton LTC at the Irish Junior Open from the 17th to 19th of November.