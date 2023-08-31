Performance Round Up – August

It was a successful World Championships for Cycling Ireland – with the combined championships seeing Ireland represented in ten different events.

During the second day of competition, the women’s team pursuit finished in 9th place. The team maintain a positive trajectory for Paris 2024 qualification with the top 10 ranked nations qualifying a spot for the Olympics.

Lara Gillespie finished 9th in the Omnium after four events – the scratch, tempo, elimination and points races. The Team Ireland Paris Scholar has been on great form in recent weeks, winning the Omnium and Points race at the U23 European Track Championships last month.

On the road Darren Rafferty impressed in the U23 Men’s Time Trial in Stirling, finishing just seconds from a podium finish in 5th place.

Lucy Benezet Minns finished 4th in the Junior Women’s Time Trial after a stellar performance in her first Road World Championships.

