World Rowing Championships | Team Announcement

The third video in the mini-docuseries reflecting back on some of the stories behind the Team Ireland Tokyo medallists revisits Fintan McCarthy’s Olympic Gold medal moment. The Skibbereen rower along with Paul O’Donovan, will forever be remembered as winning Ireland’s first Gold medal in rowing at the Olympic Games. Now they turn their focus on doing it all over again.

Rowing Ireland have announced a strong team to compete at the upcoming World Rowing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, from the 3 – 10 of September. These Championships are the first opportunity for Team Ireland to qualify spots for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Lightweight Women’s Double (LW2x)

Margaret Cremen (University College Cork RC)

Aoife Casey (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight Women’s Scull (LW1x)

Siobhán McCrohan (Tribesman RC)

Lightweight Men’s Double (LM2x)

Paul O’Donovan (University College Cork RC)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight Men’s Scull (LM1x)

Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Women’s Pair (W2-)

Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway BC)

Aifric Keogh (Dublin University Ladies BC)

Women’s Double (W2x)

Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)

Women’s Four (W4-)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC)

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC)

Imogen Magner (Carlow RC)

Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)

Men’s Pair (M2-)

Nathan Timoney (Queen’s University Belfast BC)

Ross Corrigan (Portora BC)

Men’s Double (M2x)

Philip Doyle (Portora BC)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel RC)

Men’s Quad (M4x)

Brian Colsh (University of Galway BC)

Andrew Sheehan (University College Cork BC)

Ronan Byrne (Shandon BC)

Konan Pazzaia (Queen’s University Belfast BC)

Men’s Four (M4-)

John Kearney (University College Cork RC)

Jack Dorney (Shandon BC/Harvard)

Adam Murphy (University College Cork RC)

Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan (University of Galway BC)

Congratulations to Paris Scholars Jake McCarthy and Alison Bergin on their selection.