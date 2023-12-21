Performance Round Up – December

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has been named the RTÉ Sport Sportsperson of the Year for 2023.

The Antrim man won the gold medal in the pommel horse event at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, and claimed his second European Championship pommel horse gold in a memorable year.

“I can’t believe I’m holding this in my hands! It’s amazing,” McClenaghan said.

“It’s just incredible that I’m an Irish gymnast taking home world titles and that’s never been done before. I’m so proud to be able to do that. I want to thank all of all of the nominees for this award for inspiring me and every Irish athlete at the highest level in this country it’s incredible from Johnny’s beautiful leadership for the Irish rugby team to Katie’s undeniable success in the boxing ring and leaving a legacy unmatched is inspiring for me so I want to thank all those athletes.”

