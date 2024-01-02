Celebrating Your Olympians

Olympians don’t arrive on the World Stage fully formed. Behind every Olympian stands a family, coaches, sports organisations, friends and clubs. As part of Team Ireland’s centenary celebrations and the Paris Games in 2024, we’re encouraging clubs, local authorities, educational institutions and communities and to commemorate the athletes they helped on to the World’s biggest sporting stage.

The Team Ireland logo with its Olympic Rings convey prestige of being part of the best of Ireland on the sporting stage. The Olympic Federation of Ireland is making this logo and the special Team Ireland Centenary logo available for wider public use so that Olympic athletes can be celebrated in 2024.

By celebrating our athletes – past and present – communities can ignite the dreams of others, preserve legacy and inspire future generations.

Event Ideas

There is no one model for how a community or organisation can best celebrate their Olympian(s) but some ideas that have been discussed:

– Plaque unveiling (the OFI has a special programme for this purpose)

– Naming event (a building or scheme named in honour of an Olympian)

– Paris 2024 watch party

– Mural unveiling

– Social Media or website posts

All requests from NGBs, schools, third level institutions, local authorities or community groups for other types of commemoration are encouraged and will be fully considered so please get in touch by emailing [email protected] if you have ideas or plans

Official photography may also be made available – please contact [email protected]



Use Guidelines

All logo use must be in accordance with the use guidelines and all instances must be expressly signed off by the OFI.

OFI Brand Guidelines for Community Organisations