Rhys McClenaghan Qualifies for Pommel Horse Final at World Gymnastics Championships

Team Ireland’s McClenaghan has qualified for the pommel horse final in first place after hitting a smashing score of 15.233 at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

Teammates Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer concluded their all-around and apparatus qualifiers today with Cunningham’s best score of 13.800 on Floor ranking 38th in All-Around. McAteer’s top score was of 13.966 on Vault and Montgomery’s floor score of 12.900.

The pommel horse final will take place this Saturday 5th November from 3.22 to 4.02pm Irish time and will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

Commenting on the experience, McClenaghan said: “I felt very confident today, it felt like another day of training although with a few more Irish fans which made the occasion much more special. I know it’s only 50 percent of the job done, I’ve got another routine to do in the finals and I’m looking forward to that. I hope that the Irish fans will come out in their numbers once again and support me, an Irish gymnast in the pommel horse final”

Speaking from Liverpool, Gymnastics Ireland's National Coach, Luke Carson said: "Today was a great day for Gymnastics Ireland. Eamon made his world debut and was certainly amongst the top in the world. A few technical issues where costly but the future is bright with this one.

Rhys showcased a world class performance taking the top spot, his focus now is to stay cool and calm for this Saturdays final. Our all around gymnast Dom was on fire with excellent gymnastics performing on all 6 apparatus. Ewan McAteer was class on vault where he performed two high level vaults..."

Gymnastics Ireland’s Performance and Technical Manager Sally Johnson added: “A superb performance following such great preparation for Rhys, his routine is the definition of what a World Class athlete looks like!”

“Great job today by all our gymnasts, very well composed performances from Dominick looking forward to the upgrades next year to see All Around finals, a great first year of competition for Ireland. Two super vaults for Ewan showing great potential on vault, a very well done to Conor and Luke on all the preparation during these World Championships and especially now looking forward to Finals for Rhys on Saturday”

Full competition results are available at: https://live.gymnastics.sport/...

