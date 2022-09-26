World Gymnastics Championships - Team Announcement and How to Follow

Gymnastics Ireland have selected six athletes to compete at this weekends Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, the competition runs from the 29th of October to the 6th of November.

SENIOR WOMEN'S ARTISTIC GYMNASTS

Emma Slevin

Halle Hilton

SENIOR MEN'S ARTISTIC GYMNASTS

Rhys McClenaghan

Dominick Cunningham

Eamon Montgomery

Ewan McAteer

How to watch and follow

First up are Emma Slevin and teammate Halle Hilton who will compete in the Women’s All Around Qualifiers on Sunday 30th October in Subdivision 9 from 8.15pm to 9.32pm Irish time.

In Subdivision 4 of the Men' s Apparatus Specialists qualifiers on Monday 31st October from 3.50 to 5.42pm we will see Eamon Montgomery and Rhys McClenaghan competing on Floor and Pommel Horse respectively.

Next up in Subdivision 6 of the Men’s All Around qualifiers is Dominick Cunningham and Ewan McAteer competing on Monday 31st October from 9 - 10.52pm.

Finals

TUE 1 NOV: 18:30 20:47 Women's Team Final

WED 2 NOV: 17:40 20:35 Men's Team Final

THU 3 NOV: 18:45 20:58 Women's Individual All-Around Final

FRI 4 NOV: 18:00 20:51 Men's Individual All-Around Final

SAT 5 NOV: Apparatus Finals - Day 1

13:30 14:09 Men's Floor Exercise Final

14:10 14:40 Women's Vault Final

15:22 16:02 Men's Pommel Horse Final

16:02 16:48 Women's Uneven Bars Final

16:48 17:18 Men's Rings Final

SUN 6 NOV Apparatus Finals - Day 2

13:30 14:11 Men's Vault Final

14:11 15:00 Women's Balance Beam Final

15:25 16:08 Men's Parallel Bars Final

16:08 16:53 Women's Floor Exercise Final

16:53 17:34 Men's Horizontal Bar Final

Live scores will be available in the Gymnastics Ireland Twitter page and official FIG page here. RTÉ will show the Finals on RTÉ Player from Thursday 3rd November.

COACHES

Sally Batley

Sandra Stevenson

Conor McGovern

Luke Carson

JUDGES

Denis Donoghue

Mairead Kavanagh

PHYSIO

Julianne Ryan

HEADS OF DELEGATION