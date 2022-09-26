World Gymnastics Championships - Team Announcement and How to Follow

Gymnastics Ireland have selected six athletes to compete at this weekends Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, the competition runs from the 29th of October to the 6th of November.

SENIOR WOMEN'S ARTISTIC GYMNASTS

  • Emma Slevin
  • Halle Hilton

SENIOR MEN'S ARTISTIC GYMNASTS

  • Rhys McClenaghan
  • Dominick Cunningham
  • Eamon Montgomery
  • Ewan McAteer

How to watch and follow

First up are Emma Slevin and teammate Halle Hilton who will compete in the Women’s All Around Qualifiers on Sunday 30th October in Subdivision 9 from 8.15pm to 9.32pm Irish time.

In Subdivision 4 of the Men' s Apparatus Specialists qualifiers on Monday 31st October from 3.50 to 5.42pm we will see Eamon Montgomery and Rhys McClenaghan competing on Floor and Pommel Horse respectively.

Next up in Subdivision 6 of the Men’s All Around qualifiers is Dominick Cunningham and Ewan McAteer competing on Monday 31st October from 9 - 10.52pm.

Finals

  • TUE 1 NOV: 18:30 20:47 Women's Team Final
  • WED 2 NOV: 17:40 20:35 Men's Team Final
  • THU 3 NOV: 18:45 20:58 Women's Individual All-Around Final
  • FRI 4 NOV: 18:00 20:51 Men's Individual All-Around Final

SAT 5 NOV: Apparatus Finals - Day 1

  • 13:30 14:09 Men's Floor Exercise Final
  • 14:10 14:40 Women's Vault Final
  • 15:22 16:02 Men's Pommel Horse Final
  • 16:02 16:48 Women's Uneven Bars Final
  • 16:48 17:18 Men's Rings Final

SUN 6 NOV Apparatus Finals - Day 2

  • 13:30 14:11 Men's Vault Final
  • 14:11 15:00 Women's Balance Beam Final
  • 15:25 16:08 Men's Parallel Bars Final
  • 16:08 16:53 Women's Floor Exercise Final
  • 16:53 17:34 Men's Horizontal Bar Final

Live scores will be available in the Gymnastics Ireland Twitter page and official FIG page here. RTÉ will show the Finals on RTÉ Player from Thursday 3rd November.

COACHES

  • Sally Batley
  • Sandra Stevenson
  • Conor McGovern
  • Luke Carson

JUDGES

  • Denis Donoghue
  • Mairead Kavanagh

PHYSIO

  • Julianne Ryan

HEADS OF DELEGATION

  • Sally Johnson

  • SPONSOR

  • OFFICIAL PARTNERS

  • SUPPLIERS

  • WORLDWIDE OLYMPIC PARTNERS

  • WORLDWIDE OLYMPIC PARTNERS

© 2021 Olympic Federation of Ireland.
Registered in Dublin No. 82262.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram