Running as one | Hundreds prepare for the Permanent TSB Sanctuary Run 2023

Participants will include local runners and Sanctuary Runner members from across Dublin, Wicklow, Louth, Monaghan, Kildare, Meath and Westmeath. Many will be seeking international protection and a large number of Ukrainian people in Dublin are expected to take part.

Graham Clifford, founder of the Sanctuary Runners said this event is unique – “It’s just a joyous morning which brings together people of all different nationalities to run, jog and walk as one. It’s a fun event, open to all abilities and we’re delighted that this will be our second Sanctuary Run. Community integration in Ireland is so important, now more than ever, and we will continue to play our part in bringing all people together in solidarity, friendship and respect regardless of nationality, skin colour, religion, culture, gender or sexual orientation.”

Organisers are inviting members of the public to take part in the free event by registering at https://eventmaster.ie/event/DdJeSmAcJr

At the launch of the Permanent TSB Sanctuary Run 2023 at the Sport Ireland campus yesterday, Permanent TSB Chief Human Resources Officer and Director of Corporate Development, Ger Mitchell explained why the Bank is pleased to be supporting this year’s event.

“As proud title sponsor of Team Ireland, we are delighted to collaborate with our partners at the Olympic Federation of Ireland, as well as the teams at both Sanctuary Runners and Athletics Ireland to deliver the Permanent TSB Sanctuary Run 2023.

Through our own commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we continually seek to create a more inclusive Permanent TSB for our colleagues and for our customers.

Likewise, we recognise that sport is at the heart of communities across the country, and that it has an important role to play in bringing people together to create more inclusive communities. No matter what your nationality, background or personal experience may be, we encourage everyone to come together in solidarity and take part in this year’s Permanent TSB Sanctuary Run.’’