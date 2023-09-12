World Rowing Championships | Final Results

It was an incredible performance from all the crews and Rowing Ireland are returning home with 7 boats qualified for the Olympics and Paralympics and four more medals to add to the collection.

Overall Results

  • Lightweight Men’s Double -> GOLD and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
  • Lightweight Women’s Scull -> GOLD
  • Men’s Pair -> BRONZE and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
  • Men’s Double -> BRONZE and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
  • Women’s Pair -> 4th and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
  • Women’s Double -> 4th and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
  • PR2 Mixed Double -> 5th and PARALYMPIC QUALIFICATION
  • Lightweight women’s Double -> 1st B Final and OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
  • W4- -> 3rd B Final
  • M4x -> 1st C Final
  • M4- -> 3rd C Final
  • LM1x -> 5th D Final
