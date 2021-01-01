Success from Team Ireland Kickboxers at the European Championships

Below is the roundup from Team Ireland's participation at the recent WAKO European Kickboxing Championships for Seniors and Masters which was held in Antalya, Turkey 12th-20th November.

"This European Championships was one of the most important championships to date for the kickboxing world as it was a decider/qualifier to qualify for a spot on the forthcoming European Olympic Games which will be held in Poland in early July 2023 as well as the World Combat Games in Riyadh at the end of 2023.

This Championships was indeed filled with the best talented kickboxers in Europe as competitors moved weights up and down to compete in the specific qualifying weight classes.

Out of a squad of 34 athletes, Team Ireland's performance was not one for the record books unfortunately, but nonetheless, 10 elite athletes secured a qualifying spot in either the EOG or WG.

Ireland's final medal tally was a hard fought 4 gold, 3 silver and 9 bronze medals. Overall, Team Ireland finished in 12th position out of 39 nations in the medal standings, just behind Germany.

Ireland's newly crowned European Champions are:

Gary McDonnell

Jodie Browne

Robbie Cuffe

Adam Condon

Runner up (silver medallists) are:

Conor McGlinchey

Hannah Greene

Tony Stephenson

Third place on the podium are:

Keri Browne

Amy Wall

Stephen Jones

Nathan Tait

Cathal O'Dowd

Jodie Browne (two disciplines)

Greg Sheehan

Ireland also secured two third place finishes in the Men's & Ladies PF Team Event

The fighting Irish that have qualified for a spot at the European Olympic Games are:

Jodie Browne

Amy Wall

Tony Stephenson

Peter Carr

Nathan Tait

Conor McGlinchey

Nicole Bannon

Eoin Glynn

Luke McCann

Team Ireland will also be represented in the World Combat Games by:

Robbie Cuffe.

Pic attached from Kickboxing Ireland: The official KBI 2022 Senior National Kickboxing Team along with coaches and officials.