TEAM IRELAND TO SEND FOUR ATHLETES TO WINTER EYOF IN VUOKATTI

FOUR TEAM IRELAND ATHLETES TO COMPETE IN THE EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL IN VUOKATTI, FINLAND

The Winter European Youth Olympic Festival Set for Team Ireland Figure Skating Debut

8 March 2022

Four athletes across Alpine Skiing and Figure Skating will compete as part of Team Ireland in the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Vuokatti, Finland, which runs from the 20-25 March. The EYOF is a multi-sport event aimed at athletes aged 14-18 years of age, that is held every two years and is run by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) under the patronage of the IOC.

In a fitting nod to International Women’s Day the all-female team that will be participating in the EYOF are as follows:

Alpine Skiing

Kailey Murphy

Megan Ryan

Charlotte Turner

Figure Skating

Elizabeth Golding

Originally known as the European Youth Olympic Days, the event has been running since 1993, with the summer edition occurring since 1991. Over six days next March young athletes from around Europe test themselves against each other across a range of sports, like skiing, ice-hockey and skating. It will be a case of third time lucky for the event organisers, with Covid-19 resulting in the event being postponed twice. Chef de Mission for this youth event is Linda O’Reilly, who is also the Operations Manager in the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

Schedule:

Sunday 20 March:

Opening Ceremony

Tuesday 22 March:

10:00 local time – Alpine Skiing - Girls Slalom

Wednesday 23 March:

18:30 local time – Figure Skating – Girls Short Programme

Thursday 24 March:

18:00 local time – Figure Skating – Girls Free Skating

Friday 25 March:

Closing Ceremony