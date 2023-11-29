The Mastermind Behind Team Ireland’s Success in Boxing – Zauri Antia

It is 20 years since ‘Zauri’, as his friends call him, first arrived from his native Georgia to work in Ireland’s nascent high performance boxing unit to whom he was recruited in 2003, as ‘technical coach’, by Gary Keegan.

Ten years ago he took over as IABA’s Head Coach and he will turn 61 next August, five days after the end of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which could coincide with Irish boxers adding further to the sport’s phenomenal haul of 18 of Ireland’s 35 Olympic medals to date. Half of those have been won during Antia’s involvement which has also coincided with a remarkable 140 Irish medals at major boxing tournaments, ranging from EU tournaments to European and World Championships.