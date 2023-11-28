400,000 TICKETS FOR PARIS 2024

Paris 2024 will release 400,000 tickets to the public on the global sales platform on 30th November 2023 at 10:00am (CET) 09:00AM (IST). 

Tickets for all sports are expected to be on sale. Please logon to paris2024.org to apply on the 30th of November!

