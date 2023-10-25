TOWN OF FONTAINEBLEAU TO HOST TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS TEAM AHEAD OF PARIS 2024

PRE-GAMES TRAINING CAMP FOR ATHLETICS SET TO TAKE PLACE IN

PHILIPPE MAHUT STADIUM

 

ATHLETICS IRELAND SIGN AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF FONTAINEBLEAU

The town of Fontainebleau has been named as the host city for the pre-games training camp for the athletics team who will compete for Team Ireland at the Olympic Games next year. Stade Philippe Mahut, 60km southeast from Paris City, will be the stadium where the Irish athletes will finalise their training next summer, ahead of their competition which runs from 1 – 11 August 2023.

 

With an area of 23 hectares on the edge of a forest, this intercommunal complex was recently equipped with new equipment, and has hosted high-level competitions over the past number of years. Located to the town centre of Fontainebleau, it will allow for smooth preparation for Irish athletes in their final days of training before they move to the centre of Paris.

 

Speaking at the signing of the contract, Paul McNamara, Athletics Ireland Performance Director, said,

 

“We are delighted to confirm that we will be using the Philippe Mahut stadium as the pre-games camp for the athletics team, next summer. The state-of-the-art equipment coupled with the warm welcome that we have received so far from the municipality of Fontainebleau will make it a very special location for the athletes next year.”

 

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for the Paris Olympic Games, Gavin Noble added,

“We are very pleased to be at this stage of our planning and thankful to both the town of Fontainebleau and the Mercure Hotel for their time and hospitality so far. I am very confident that this is the ideal environment for the Athletics team to make their final preparations and we are hugely motivated to support Paul, our athletes and coaches in advance of entering the Olympic Village and an exciting week of competition.”

16 October 2023; Athletics Ireland director of high performance Paul McNamara is pictured during a Team Ireland Athletics pre-games training camp announcement at Fontainebleu in Paris, France. 
16 October 2023; In attendance, from left, Second Secretary, Economic and Commercial Affairs, at the Irish Embassy in France Cillian Rossi, Sport Ireland director of high performance Niamh O’Sullivan, Team Ireland Chef de Mission Gavin Noble, OFI Chief Executive Peter Sherrard and Counsellor at the Irish Embassy in France Owen Feeney during a Team Ireland Athletics pre-games training camp announcement at Fontainebleu in Paris, France. 
