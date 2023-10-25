TOWN OF FONTAINEBLEAU TO HOST TEAM IRELAND ATHLETICS TEAM AHEAD OF PARIS 2024

PRE-GAMES TRAINING CAMP FOR ATHLETICS SET TO TAKE PLACE IN

PHILIPPE MAHUT STADIUM

ATHLETICS IRELAND SIGN AGREEMENT WITH CITY OF FONTAINEBLEAU

The town of Fontainebleau has been named as the host city for the pre-games training camp for the athletics team who will compete for Team Ireland at the Olympic Games next year. Stade Philippe Mahut, 60km southeast from Paris City, will be the stadium where the Irish athletes will finalise their training next summer, ahead of their competition which runs from 1 – 11 August 2023.

With an area of 23 hectares on the edge of a forest, this intercommunal complex was recently equipped with new equipment, and has hosted high-level competitions over the past number of years. Located to the town centre of Fontainebleau, it will allow for smooth preparation for Irish athletes in their final days of training before they move to the centre of Paris.

Speaking at the signing of the contract, Paul McNamara, Athletics Ireland Performance Director, said,

“We are delighted to confirm that we will be using the Philippe Mahut stadium as the pre-games camp for the athletics team, next summer. The state-of-the-art equipment coupled with the warm welcome that we have received so far from the municipality of Fontainebleau will make it a very special location for the athletes next year.”

Team Ireland Chef de Mission for the Paris Olympic Games, Gavin Noble added,