LACROSSE IS BACK ON THE OLYMPIC PROGRAMME AFTER 120 YEARS

Sonja Egan, who has already played in two World Cups, summed up Irish internationals’ reaction, saying the news is:

“Amazing! It’s a fast enjoyable spectator sport and deserves this opportunity on the world stage. “Sixes, which is the approved Olympic format, lessens the complexity and improves the overall accessibility of the game. “I hope this Olympic exposure will raise the profile of the sport internationally and encourages the growth of Lacrosse here in Ireland, building on our collective foundations for success well into the future.

“I took Lacrosse up in college and it’s given me lifelong friends, teammates and some of the best memories at tournaments, from grass roots right up to my international caps. “Congratulations and thank you to World Lacrosse on the time and effort invested in adapting to the game to bring about this phenomenal result,” Egan added.