Welcome to Team Ireland 🇮🇪

We are delighted to strengthen and add to our team with the appointments of both Kevin Keane (Marketing and Commercial Manager) and Ciara Lyons (Events and Sponsorship Manager).

Kevin will join us shortly from Triathlon Ireland where he has worked very successfully as Head of Marketing, Communications and Sponsorship since 2016.

Ciara joins us having worked at the heart of the Qatar 2022 World Cup team as Creative Content Senior Specialist. She worked in Marketing and Media roles in Canada and Australia in the mining and energy sectors. Between 2015 and 2017, before leaving Ireland, she worked in the Marketing function for Munster Rugby.