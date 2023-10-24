Performance Round Up – October

Rhys McClenaghan defended his World title on the Pommel horse, while also qualifying a quota spot for Team Ireland at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Securing Gold at the World Championships was the only way to qualify a quota spot for Team Ireland at the Olympic Games next year.

When asked how it felt to defend his world title, Rhys said ‘It feels great, it feels shocking hearing it, similar to the first time I got the world title last year, I can’t believe you’re saying those words! It’s all of our jobs here in Antwerp to make gymnastics look easy and it certainly is not! I am most happy about qualifying to the Olympic games for the second time, it’s a weight off my shoulders’.

Gymnastics Ireland Performance and Technical Manager, Sally Johnson said ‘What an incredible performance by Rhys & Luke, what a super team they are. We have now secured the Olympic spot for Rhys on Pommel. It took him to win this world Championships to secure the spot. I’d like to congratulate the rest of the team taking part in the world championships and especially to Sandra who was head of delegation for the event. Well done to all the coaches, clubs and judges on such great support.’

Speaking of Rhys’ achievements Ciaran Gallagher, CEO of Gymnastics Ireland said ‘Rhys has delivered yet again! Huge pressure at this worlds as an Olympic qualifier but he and coach Luke Carson navigated it perfectly! Proud is an understatement! Congratulations to our entire team out in Antwerp!’

