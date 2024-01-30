GANGWON 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

Some of the best images from the Winter Youth Olympics
Read about all of the performances from the Games
Irish first with Thomas Dooley competing in Dual Moguls
WINTER YOUTH OLYMPICS – FINAL DAY OF TEAM IRELAND ACTION Irish first as Thomas Dooley competes in Dual Moguls Representing Team Ireland in Dual Moguls, Thomas Dooley was the final athlete in action at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, finishing eighteenth overall in the Freestyle Skiing event. This closed out the Irish participation …
Irish first with Thomas Dooley competing in Dual Moguls Read More »
Finlay Wilson – in conversation with Team Ireland’s young Alpine Skier
Sixteen-year-old Finlay Wilson had a brilliant Winter Youth Olympic Games, with personal best performances throughout the Alpine Skiing competition. We caught up with the France based skier, who has strong Cookstown links. Describe your Youth Olympic experience here in Gangwon. These Winter Youth Olympic Games here in Korea have been great, a really fun experience. …
Finlay Wilson – in conversation with Team Ireland’s young Alpine Skier Read More »
More PBs on Slalom day at Youth Olympics
On the final day of Alpine Skiing at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, both Eábha McKenna and Finlay Wilson were in action for Team Ireland, competing in the Slalom event. Producing his third personal best of the week, Wilson finished his competition 27th with a time of 1:49.87. McKenna finished just outside the …
Eábha McKenna – in conversation
Eábha McKenna competed in the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, just one year after her first taste of the Olympic movement in the European Youth Olympic Festival 2023. We caught up with the Wicklow born, Swiss based promising young Alpine Skier this week; How has the week been so far? It’s been …
Personal Best for Finlay Wilson in Giant Slalom
WINTER YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES – TEAM IRELAND ON DAY FIVE Another personal best from Finlay Wilson in Men’s Giant Slalom in Gangwon Team Ireland’s Alpine Skier Finlay Wilson was the sole Irish athlete competing today at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, racing in the Men’s Giant Slalom. Producing a personal best on the …
Strong showing from Eábha McKenna in Giant Slalom
Team Ireland’s Eábha McKenna was the sole Irish athlete in action on day four of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, competing in the Women’s Giant Slalom. A strong performance from the Wicklow athlete in both runs, netted twenty-sixth place in the slalom event out of seventy-nine starters, with a time of 1:52.03. This …
Strong showing from Eábha McKenna in Giant Slalom Read More »
TEAM IRELAND YOUTH OLYMPICS – DAY THREE
Alpine Combined events for Wilson and McKenna A full day of action on day three of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, saw Team Ireland’s Finlay Wilson and Eábha McKenna compete in the Alpine Combined, an event that is raced based on the fastest time …
Personal Bests for Team Ireland Alpine Skiers at Youth Olympics
SMOOTH START FOR TEAM IRELAND SKIERS WITH PBS IN SUPER-G McKenna and Wilson compete on day two of the Winter Youth Olympics Alpine Skiers Eábha McKenna and Finlay Wilson kickstarted their Youth Olympic campaign for Team Ireland today, clocking personal bests in the Super-G events in Alpine Skiing. This was the first of four …
Personal Bests for Team Ireland Alpine Skiers at Youth Olympics Read More »
Lily Cooke kicks starts Team Ireland YOG campaign
Within twelve hours of leading Team Ireland into the Opening Ceremony as flagbearer alongside Finlay Wilson, Dubliner Lily Cooke opened Irish action at the Winter Youth Olympic Games, competing in the Women’s Luge. The sixteen-year-old finished 27th in the event with a final time of 1:42.982, ahead of several strong winter sports nations. The Winter …
Lily Cooke kicks starts Team Ireland YOG campaign Read More »
Team Ireland’s newest luger describes her YOG experience
Team Ireland’s Lily Cooke qualified for the Winter Youth Olympic Games in the Women’s Luge just over a year after first trying it out. We caught up with her after her race (where she raced well and finished 27th overall). Talk about today. Well, this morning I woke up and was kind of feeling a …
Team Ireland’s newest luger describes her YOG experience Read More »