PTSB Announces 11 Team Ireland Ambassadors ahead of Paris 2024

PTSB Announces 11 Team Ireland Ambassadors ahead of the

2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Olympic Champions Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, as well as Paralympic Silver Medallist Nicole Turner, among the athletes named.

As part of PTSB’s title sponsorship of Team Ireland, the bank is delighted to announce Kellie Harrington, Rhys McClenaghan, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Sarah Lavin, Daniel Wiffen, Nhat Nguyen, Jordan Lee, Nicole Turner, Britney Arendse and Ronan Grimes as its new brand ambassadors.

PTSB announced its partnerships with the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Paralympics Ireland in March 2022, and today’s announcement further reinforces PTSB’s support of Team Ireland leading into the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. In addition to supporting the athletes through to the Games next summer, PTSB is committed to continuing to provide a platform to showcase the phenomenal contribution that these athletes make to Irish sport.

The announcement follows the launch of the bank’s brand and customer positioning where it introduced its new brand name, visual identity and customer promise – Altogether more human – which represents PTSB’s commitment to bring the best of technology and their people together to solve real customer needs and deliver a better banking experience.

Speaking to the announcement, Eamonn Crowley, Chief Executive Officer of PTSB said: ‘As proud title sponsor of Team Ireland for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, we are delighted to announce our support of these 11 world-class athletes today and officially welcome them to PTSB as our new brand ambassadors.

The sporting excellence demonstrated by each of them is an example of how drive, determination and resilience can achieve great heights. We are honoured to be able to champion these exceptional individuals, as well as the whole of Team Ireland, as they get set to represent the country on the world stage in Paris next summer.’

Speaking to the announcement, PTSB Ambassador and Paralympic Swimmer, Nicole Turner said ‘To have PTSB as Paralympics Ireland’s first-ever title sponsor is brilliant and I’m honoured to be announced as one of the bank’s brand ambassadors today. The support PTSB has shown to date is incredible and means so much to my fellow athletes and I. The Paris Games are not a home Games, but they are close to home. Knowing the support we will have from PTSB, as well as from our families and friends, is incredible and I can’t wait to put on a good show and perform at my best next summer.’

Also commenting on the announcement, PTSB Ambassador, Olympian and 2x World Champion Gymnast, Rhys McClenaghan said: I’m delighted to be announced as a PTSB ambassador. The support of PTSB for both myself and my fellow athletes is uplifting, enabling us to concentrate on delivering our best performances as the journey to Paris 2024.

Olympic Federation of Ireland Ambassadors

Kellie Harrington Olympic Champion Boxer

Paul O’Donovan Olympic Champion Lightweight Rower

Fintan McCarthy Olympic Champion Lightweight Rower

Rhys McClenaghan Olympic Gymnast and 2x World Champion Gymnast

Sarah Lavin Olympic Hurdler

Daniel Wiffen Olympic Swimmer

Nhat Nguyen Olympic Badminton Player

Paralympics Ireland Ambassadors