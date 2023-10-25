OFI Successful In Application For IOC Solidarity Funding For Snowsports And Luge Athletes

The Olympic Federation of Ireland were successful in their application for the Youth Athlete Development programme for the forthcoming Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Gangwon, China which will take place between 19th January and 1st February 2024. A record 1900 athletes is expected to take part at these games, which will be the 4th edition of YOG. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) aims to continue their vision of bringing sport to a new generation of winter athletes. Ireland expects to be represented across Alpine skiing, Moguls freestyle and Luge at these Games,

This grant was made available through IOC Olympic Solidarity and allows assistance to National Federations to identify and train young athletes to participate in qualification events in view of their selection to participate at the Youth Olympic Games. Ireland was awarded $30,000 to go towards qualification events for these games. In addition to this funding, our Luge Federation athlete and coach were invited to an International Federation Training camp in Latvia, with all the expenses including flights, accommodation, and coach fees were covered by Olympic Solidarity. These types of grants play an important role in offering financial assistance to both the National Federations and the Athletes development while aiming to qualify for events.