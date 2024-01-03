Team Announcement | Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

The 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place in the province of Gangwon in the Republic of Korea, from the 19th January – 1st February, which already hosted the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. These first Winter YOG to be held in Asia will build on the Olympic Games legacy and engage even more young people through various activities before, throughout and after the Games.

The competition program includes 32 men’s events, 32 women’s events, and 17 mixed gender events for a total of 81 medal events in the 15 core Winter Olympic sports/disciplines.

For the first time, the Winter Youth Olympic Games will not include any mixed NOC events in which athletes from different countries competed together on teams. Though the event program resembles that of the Olympic Winter Games, it does include some unique events, such as 3-on-3 hockey and women’s Nordic combined.

The Gangwon 2024 motto is “Grow together, shine forever”, which fits with the aim of the Games to drive positive change and social unity in the region while impacting society in the areas of sport, culture, and education.

Team Ireland will be represented by 4 athletes (2 girls and 2 boys) across three sports.

Eábha McKenna – Alpine Skiing

Finlay Wilson – Alpine Skiing

Lily Cooke – Luge

Thomas Dooley – Dual Moguls

This will be the first time in history that an Irish athlete has qualified for the Winter Youth Olympic Games in any discipline other than Alpine Skiing.

Find the Gangwon 2024 Official Event Programme here