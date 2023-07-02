TICKETS ON SALE FOR EUROPEAN GAMES 2023

Tickets for the European Games Kraków-Małopolska 2023 went on sale today, following the launch of the official ticketing platform at 12:00 CET.



Tickets are available to buy via the official European Games website here.



The third edition of Europe’s premier multi-sport competition kicks off in Kraków at the Opening Ceremony on 21 June and fans can now ensure they do not miss any of the action in Poland this summer.



With 26 sports on show, including 18 Olympic disciplines with spots at Paris 2024 available, there will be something for everyone to enjoy across the 11 cities and towns set to host events in the Małopolska region.



Priced between 20 Polish Zlotys (€4) and 90 (€20) Polish Zlotys per ticket, fans who registered to the platform before 3 April will be able to buy up to four of the first 10,000 single event tickets sold with a 25% discount.



Full-day tickets and multi-day passes are also available, while the first three days of the athletics competition and the sports of teqball, padel, muaythai and kickboxing will all be free admission.



EOC Coordination Commission for the European Games 2023 Chair Hasan Arat said: “The start of the ticket sales process is always an important and exciting moment ahead a major sports event. I know that both the Polish public and fans from across Europe will be delighted to be able to buy tickets to watch their favourite sports and athletes this summer.



“The Local Organising Committee continues to do excellent work in driving awareness of the European Games and this will be validated when the best European athletes compete in front of full stadiums between 21 June and 2 July in Poland. The accessible pricing of the tickets, offering 10,000 of those tickets for sale at a discounted price and the free admission to a number of sports mean that everyone will be able to watch the action.



“I am confident that the athletes on show and the exciting competition we are able to enjoy will inspire the next generation of Polish and European athletes, and leave a great legacy in Krakow and the wider Małopolska region.”



Local Organising Committee President Marcin Nowak said: “We are confident that through both discounted tickets to all events and free admission to some of the sports the city of Kraków and the region of Małopolska will come out in large numbers to support the European Games.



“This is the largest multi-sport event that Poland has ever hosted and thanks to the hard work of our organising committee, we will be ready to welcome fans from across the continent in June.”



The European Games

The third edition of the European Games will take place between 21 June and 2 July 2023. There will be 26 sports played during the games with 18 Olympic and seven non-Olympic sports scheduled and more than 7,000 athletes expected to take part. Kraków will be the main hub of the Games with 11 different towns and cities hosting sports in a variety of different venues.