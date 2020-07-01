Who’s Who in Team Ireland at Tokyo 2020

Team Ireland Guide and Updated Games Page Launched

With a record number of Irish athletes set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics this year, the Olympic Federation of Ireland has developed a Team Ireland Guidebook designed as an introduction to the athletes who will compete for Ireland in Tokyo, as well as an explainer about their sports.

In Tokyo 116 athletes will compete for Team Ireland across 19 sports, with action running from Friday 23 July – Sunday 8 August. The Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday the 23 July 2021 at 12 noon Irish time (8pm local time).

In addition to this guidebook, an interactive web page has been developed in collaboration with the Olympic Channel, with a live link to the schedule and results in the Olympic Games, that can be filtered by sport and country.

This edition of the Olympic Games will be like no other, with many measures being put in place to ensure athletes can compete. However, for the general public viewing the Games from home, the experience will remain the same – with RTÉ featuring all the Irish action throughout the next two and a half weeks live from venues, as well as highlight packages, featuring athlete interviews and live action.

Team Ireland action begins on Friday 23 July 2021, with the rowers in action just ahead of the Opening Ceremony. Over the coming days we will be providing a full event schedule and details of where the Games can be followed. The Olympic Games in Tokyo run from Friday 23 July – Sunday 8 August, with 116 Irish athletes competing.