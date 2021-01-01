History of Team Ireland at the Winter Olympic Games

Team Ireland first competed at the Winter Olympic Games in Albertville, France in 1992, when Ireland entered two bobsleigh teams. Summer Olympians Terry McHugh and Pat McDonagh finished 32nd in the 2 Man event, and Gerry Macken and Malachy Sheridan finished 38th in the same event.

Terry McHugh is the Irish athlete who to date has competed in the most Olympic Games, having competed in four summer games in the Javelen, and two winter games in the bobsleigh.

The first female to compete at the Winter Olympics was Tamsen McGarry in Alpine Skiing, in Salt Lake City in 2002. This was the same Games where Ireland achieved the top result, when Clifton Wrottesley finished just outside the medals in fourt place in the Skeleton.

Full Details:

HISTORY OF TEAM IRELAND AT THE WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES

GAMESYEARNAMESURNAMEDISCIPLINEEVENTRESULT
ALBERTVILLE1992PatMcDonaghBobsleigh2 Man32
ALBERTVILLE1992TerryMcHughBobsleigh2 Man32
ALBERTVILLE1992Gerry MackenBobsleigh2 Man38
ALBERTVILLE1992MalachySheridanBobsleigh2 Man38
NAGANO1998Patrick Paul Schwarzacher-Joyce Alpine SkiingSlalom15
NAGANO1998Patrick Paul Schwarzacher-Joyce Alpine SkiingDownhill27
NAGANO1998Patrick Paul Schwarzacher-Joyce Alpine SkiingCombined Men15
NAGANO1998TerryMcHughBobsleigh2 Man27
NAGANO1998JeffPamplinBobsleigh2 Man27
NAGANO1998PeterDonohueBobsleigh2 Man35
NAGANO1998SimonLinscheidBobsleigh2 Man35
NAGANO1998SimonLinscheidBobsleigh4 Man30
NAGANO1998JeffPamplinBobsleigh4 Man30
NAGANO1998TerryMcHughBobsleigh4 Man30
NAGANO1998Gary PowerBobsleigh4 Man30
SALT LAKE CITY2002Clifton Wrottesley Skeleton 4
SALT LAKE CITY2002Patrick-Paul Schwarzacher-Joyce Alpine SkiingDownhill53
SALT LAKE CITY2002Patrick-Paul Schwarzacher-Joyce Alpine SkiingSuper-G33
SALT LAKE CITY2002Patrick-Paul Schwarzacher-Joyce Alpine SkiingCombined MenDSQ
SALT LAKE CITY2002TamsenMcGarryAlpine SkiingSlalom35
SALT LAKE CITY2002TamsenMcGarryAlpine SkiingGiant Slalom46
SALT LAKE CITY2002PeterDonohueBobsleigh2 Man26
SALT LAKE CITY2002PaulKiernanBobsleigh2 Man26
SALT LAKE CITY2002PaulO'ConnorCross CountrySprint69
TURIN SESTRIERE2006ThosFoleyAlpine SkiingGiant Slalom31
TURIN SESTRIERE2006KirstenMcGarryAlpine SkiingGiant Slalom32
TURIN SESTRIERE2006KirstenMcGarryAlpine SkiingSlalom42
TURIN SESTRIERE2006KirstenMcGarryAlpine SkiingSuper-GDNF
TURIN SESTRIERE2006RoryMorrishCross Country15km Classical87
TURIN SESTRIERE2006DavidConnollySkeleton 20
VANCOUVER2010ShaneO'ConnorAlpine SkiingSlalom45
VANCOUVER2010KirstenMcGarryAlpine SkiingGiant Slalom50
VANCOUVER2010KirstenMcGarryAlpine SkiingSlalomDSQ
VANCOUVER2010AoifeHoeyBobsleigh2 Woman17
VANCOUVER2010ClaireBerginBobsleigh2 Woman17
VANCOUVER2010LeonaByrneBobsleighRESERVERESERVE
VANCOUVER2010Peter-JamesBarronCross Country15km Freestyle91
VANCOUVER2010PatrickShannonSkeleton 25
SOCHI2014SeamusO'ConnorSnowboardHalfpipe15
SOCHI2014SeamusO'ConnorSnowboardSlopestyle17
SOCHI2014ConorLyneAlpine SkiingSlalom42
SOCHI2014ConorLyneAlpine SkiingGiant SlalomDNF
SOCHI2014FlorenceBellAlpine SkiingSlalomDNF
SOCHI2014FlorenceBellAlpine SkiingGiant SlalomDNF
SOCHI2014JanRossiterCross Country15km Classical82
SOCHI2014SeanGreenwoodSkeleton 27
PYEONGCHANG2018TessArbezAlpine SkiingSlalom46
PYEONGCHANG2018TessArbezAlpine SkiingGiant Slalom50
PYEONGCHANG2018PatrickMcMillanAlpine SkiingSuper-G48
PYEONGCHANG2018PatrickMcMillanAlpine SkiingDownhill52
PYEONGCHANG2018PatrickMcMillanAlpine SkiingCombined MenDNF
PYEONGCHANG2018SeamusO'ConnorSnowboardHalfpipe18
PYEONGCHANG2018BrendanNewbyFreestyle SkiingHalfpipe22
PYEONGCHANG2018ThomasMaloney WestgaardCross CountrySkiathlon60
PYEONGCHANG2018ThomasMaloney WestgaardCross CountrySprint Classic62
PYEONGCHANG2018ThomasMaloney WestgaardCross Country15km Freestyle63

  • SPONSORS

  • PARTNERS

  • SUPPLIERS

© 2021 Olympic Federation of Ireland.
Registered in Dublin No. 82262.
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram