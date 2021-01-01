Team Ireland first competed at the Winter Olympic Games in Albertville, France in 1992, when Ireland entered two bobsleigh teams. Summer Olympians Terry McHugh and Pat McDonagh finished 32nd in the 2 Man event, and Gerry Macken and Malachy Sheridan finished 38th in the same event.

Terry McHugh is the Irish athlete who to date has competed in the most Olympic Games, having competed in four summer games in the Javelen, and two winter games in the bobsleigh.

The first female to compete at the Winter Olympics was Tamsen McGarry in Alpine Skiing, in Salt Lake City in 2002. This was the same Games where Ireland achieved the top result, when Clifton Wrottesley finished just outside the medals in fourt place in the Skeleton.

Full Details:

HISTORY OF TEAM IRELAND AT THE WINTER OLYMPIC GAMES